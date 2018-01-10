Shorter’s Josh Burnett named GSC Player of the Week

Josh Burnett earned the Hawks first Gulf South Conference Player of the Week honor of the season the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

For the week, the Hawks finished 1-1 with Burnett being instrumental in both games; averaging 27 points per game with nine rebounds.

In total, he posted a season high 33 points and 8 rebounds against Valdosta State and followed up the performance with a double-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds at West Alabama.

The Hawks are back in action at Montevallo on Tuesday evening, before closing out the road stretch at longtime rival, Lee University, on Saturday at 7:00 PM.