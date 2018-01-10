Sheriff Honors Long Serving Deputy on Retirement

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston honored a long serving deputy Saturday night at the 9th Annual Sheriff’s Office Awards Banquet and Employee Appreciation Dinner. Major Michael S. Jones retired after over 31 years as a deputy sheriff. Sheriff Ralston spoke at length about Major Jones’ career, which began in 1987 and spanned the administration of four sheriffs. Sheriff Ralston commented about he and Major Jones having known one another for many years and attending high school together before beginning their public service.

Sheriff Ralston said that his own career in the State Patrol paralleled that of Jones’ as a deputy, until he (Ralston) was elected sheriff in 2008 bringing them back together. The sheriff praised Major Jones’ many accomplishments as a deputy, noting that Jones had served in almost every capacity and rank within the Sheriff’s Office during his 31 plus years, and was actually the longest continuously serving deputy sheriff in the county’s history. Jones was effusive in his praise for Sheriff Ralston as well, saying that Ralston was “the best sheriff in Georgia, in America”, and expressing his admiration and appreciation for the sheriff and all of his former colleagues. Sheriff Ralston presented Jones with his retirement credentials, an “Exemplary Distinguished Service Award” medal, a plaque, and his service pistol as a token of appreciation for his long service and distinguished conduct.

Jones will begin a new phase of his career as Chief of Police in Adairsville, and the sheriff said that the people of Adairsville and Bartow County are fortunate to have him as a public servant, and that he wishes Jones all the best.