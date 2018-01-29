Sheriff Announces Promotion of Senior Staff Members

Sheriff Mitch Ralston is pleased to announce the recent promotion of two senior command staff members. Earlier this month, Shane W. Parrott was promoted from captain to the rank and grade of major, and James P. (Jimmy) Shaw was promoted from lieutenant to the rank and grade of captain. Major Parrott has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since September, 1997. He has served in almost every capacity on the staff, initially as a jailor, then rising through the ranks as a patrol deputy, a detective, a detective supervisor, and patrol supervisor. Major Parrott commands the Sheriff’s Uniform Patrol Division. Captain Shaw has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since July, 1991. Captain Shaw has served in a variety of roles as well, starting his career as a jailor, then as a patrol deputy, sergeant, and most recently as a lieutenant. Captain Shaw is deputy commander of the Uniform Patrol Division.

Sheriff Ralston said, “It gives me great pride and satisfaction to announce these promotions. Both Major Parrott and Captain Shaw are veteran officers and exceptional supervisors. They are both wonderful assets to the Sheriff’s Office and the people we serve.”

(Left-to-right, both images: Sheriff Mitch Ralston, Major Shane Parrott, and Captain Jimmy Shaw)