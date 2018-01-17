Sexual Assault Center of NWGA Board of Directors appoints new president and vice president, celebrates highlights

The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia Board of Directors has appointed Rita Smith as its president and Martha Jacobs as its vice president for the 2018 calendar year.

“We are thrilled to have Rita and Martha in these roles,” said Kim Davis, executive director of the organization. “They have both been a huge asset to our organization. We appreciate their commitment to this task and are sure to have a great year under their leadership.”

Smith, who retired from the Rome/Floyd Fire Department as fire safety education specialist after 37 years of service, is active in the community. She serves on the Executive Committee of the Floyd County Festivals Association; as a member of the Council of Juvenile Court Judges and the Floyd County Safe Kids Coalition; and on the Board of Directors for the Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth.

“The Sexual Assault Center has been a great organization to work with,” said Smith, who has been a Board member since 2014. “I am grateful for this opportunity to serve.”

Jacobs, who has been chief assistant district attorney for the Floyd Judicial Circuit for the past 15 years, has served on the Sexual Assault Center’s Board of Directors since 2009. She is a member of the Harbor House Multidisciplinary Team, the Floyd County School Attendance Protocol team, the Floyd County Courthouse Technical/Judicial Committee, and the Armuchee High School football and basketball boosters.

“I take great pride in how the Center has continued to expand and enhance the quality of services for victims of sexual assault over the last decade, through the vision and unflagging efforts of Kim Davis, our director, her staff, and the support of our creative and enthusiastic Board of Directors,” said Jacobs.

Highlights of 2017 for the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia included the seventh annual Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge, which raised $173,000 for the organization.

“The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge is a critical fundraiser for the SAC,” said Davis. “We are ever-grateful that the citizens of Rome and Floyd County continue to support it so generously through their participation, attendance and donations.”

In December, the Sexual Assault Center was able to purchase its building, resulting in a permanent facility for the organization. Additionally, in 2017 the center’s prevention education team conducted 737 Safe Dates sessions with freshmen at all local public schools and Darlington. The SAC has also added in-house counseling to its services.

“I cannot thank our community enough for believing in our mission and providing the monetary resources that have allowed us to purchase our location and grow our programs and services,” said Davis. “A permanent facility will result in savings, allowing us to dedicate more funds directly to victims’ services. We would not be where we are today without the individuals and businesses who continue to take a stand against sexual assault through their support of the SAC. We thank you.”

In 2017, the Sexual Assault Center served 381 victims, answered 191 crisis calls, performed 161 forensic medical exams, provided 396 counseling sessions and participated in 67 community awareness events reaching more than 12,000 individuals.

Other members of the Sexual Assault Center Board of Directors are Frank Beacham, Craig Bing, Tina Brinson, Lee Carter, Mark Cochran, Joe Costolnick, Dr. Ryan Cox, Matt Davis, Melissa Hickman, Chip Hood, Dr. Dan Pate, Jill Pate, Beth Pollard, Danny Price, Dr. Larkin Swartz, Andy Taylor, Amos Tuck, John Uldrick, Dr. Jamey Vick, Diane Warner, Chase Watterson and Tannika Wester.

The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia – which serves Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties – seeks to facilitate healing for victims of sexual assault and their families through on-going crisis intervention services; to promote community awareness of the Center’s services; to educate our students and community about the nature of sexual assault; and to foster strong partnerships with all agencies involved in dealing with sexual assault. For more information, visit www.sacnwga.org or call 706-292-9024.