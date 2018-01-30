Schedule in Place for Corky Kell Classic in Rome

One of the longest-running high school football traditions in Georgia will kickoff in Rome to help signal the beginning of the 2018 high school football season. With a bevy of signatures, the town of Rome officially became the starting point for the 2018 edition of the Metro PCS Corky Kell Classic.

Coaches and officials from Rome, Marietta, Calhoun and Ridgeland high schools signed the contracts bringing the two games to Rome’s Barron Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 16. The classic begins when defending Class 3A State Champion Calhoun plays Class 4A

Ridgeland at 5:30 followed by two-time defending Class 5A state champion Rome taking on Class 7A Marietta at 8:45.

The classic continues with two games on Friday, Aug. 17 at Georgia State Stadium and five games on Saturday, Aug. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This is the first time Northwest Georgia has played host to the kickoff classic since it’s inception in 1992.

“We are extremely excited to be here in Northwest Georgia and more importantly, I’m excited about the quality of the teams that are playing,” Dave Hunter, Executive Director of the Corky Kell Classic, said.