Rome Woman Makes Close to $20K in Illegal Purchases on Elder Couple Credit Cards

Susan Elizabeth Flemister, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said she allegedly made close to $19,836 in illegal purchases with an 82 year-old woman’s credit cards.

Police went on to say that she then proceeded to illegally open another credit card with the information of an 86 year-old man.

Police added that she then intentionally stopped car payments, instead using the money for other things. The car belonged to the 86 year-old victim.

Flemister is charged with theft by conversion, identity fraud, two financial transaction card fraud, two counts exploitation and intimidation of the elderly and two counts identity fraud.