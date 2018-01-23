Rome Woman Found with Drugs at Housing Authority Property

Raven Simone Wiggins, 25 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said they found her at public housing belonging to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority with a glass smoking device and a hand rolled cigarette containing suspected marijuana.

Reports said that the drug was found in a cigarette pack in her right front pant pocket.

Authorities added that Wiggins had also been previously been banned from the property.

Wiggins is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass and probation violation.