Kimberly Dawn Bachman, 49 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said she pushed a 72 year-old man to the ground and hitting a 75 year-old woman at a home on Rolling Wood Circle.

Reports said that both elderly victims suffered visible injury.

Police stated that while placing Bachman under arrest she was “clearly intoxicated” as she began to curse and refused to calm down.

Bachman is charged with two counts of battery against an elder person, battery and disorderly conduct.