Matissa Dianne Brown, 44 of Rome, was jailed this week after she allegedly attacked a man with a box cutter.

Reports said that Brown attempted to cut the man’s chest and neck with the weapon.

She is also accused of jabbing at the victim with a screwdriver, as well as shoving and pushing him..

The incident reportedly occurred at Brown’s residence on Woods Road.

She is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery.