Rome to Host Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica

During the week of January 15 – the 19th, the Exchange Club of Rome will host an exhibit honoring our military’s service to this country. This year marks the 100th anniversary of America’s involvement in World War I and the 96th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Memorial Day. Rome has the unique opportunity the week of January 15th of having the Rome Exchange Club’s Tomb of the Unknown replica, a 50% scale detailed replica of the one in Arlington National Cemetery, Military Collectibles, which is a huge military display of World War I, World War II, Korean War, and Viet Nam War uniforms from all branches of service on some 50 to 60 mannequins as well as thousands of military objects used by the soldiers, sailors, and airmen during those conflicts. We will also have the Georgia Wall of Honor remembering those who have given their lives for our freedoms in conflict that were from Georgia since 2003.

All of this, and more will be on display, free of charge, although donations will be accepted, in the heated Community Building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds beginning Monday, January 15th through Friday January 19th with the hours of operation from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Parking is free and parking will be in the Fairgrounds using the back entrance to the fairgrounds as though you were coming to eat at the Palladium Restaurant.