Rome Teen Charged with Tampering with Evidence and Party to a Crime

A 19-year old Rome man was jailed Sunday, charged with tampering with evidence and party to the crimes of terroristic threats and acts and pointing a gun at another.

Wiley Brent Watson, 19 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he intentionally concealed a gun from police that was used in a crime.

Reports added that he also drove the suspect away from the scene, which was listed as 1928 Shorter Avenue. Reports did not indicate what occurred.

Wiley is charged with four counts party to a crime and tampering with evidence.