Former Popeyes Manager Guilty of Setting Store on Fire

The former manager of the Rome Popeye’s Chicken, Kelvin Marquez Thomas, 30, has been arrested for its arson and theft.

Reports stated that Thomas was captured in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and transported to the Floyd County Jail on Monday.

Thomas is charged with arson in the second degree, theft by taking and criminal damage to property.

Previous:

Warrants have been issued for the former general manager of the Rome’s Popeyes. Reports stated that Kelvin Marquez Thomas, 30, is wanted for the arson and burglary of the restaurant.

Police stated that it appeared Thomas set fire to the restaurant before taking two money bags containing a reported $1,462 in cash.

Authorities said that the fire began in two different storage units around 10am last September. The fire burned the lobby and made its way into the ceiling. The store has yet to reopen.

Investigators said that Thomas has since left Rome and is possibly hiding out in Alabama.

Thomas is wanted for arson in the second degree, theft by taking and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.

Police ask that if anyone has information to call 706-238-5118 or the anonymous tip line at 706-236-5000.