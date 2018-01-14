Rome Man Wrecks While DUI and Texting

Michael Zachary Jackson, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he wrecked his truck while driving under the influence at the intersection of Highway 140 and Davis Loop.

Reports said that Jackson admitted to texting when he left the road at a high rate of speed, left the road and flipped his truck.

Police added that he told someone on scene “not to call the cops”.

Jackson is charged with DUI, texting while driving, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, duty to report an accident, too fast for conditions and probation violation.