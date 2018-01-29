Rome Man Threatens Witness in Court Case

Desmion Deaundre Diamond, 26 of Rome, was arrested Sunday after police said he threatened a woman that is supposed to testify in an upcoming court hearing.

Reports said that Diamond told the woman that “it was a promise that she was not going to cause him to lose his paycheck”.

The alleged telephone call occurred back on December 11th.

Diamond is charged with two counts harassing communications, two counts simple assault, threatening physical harm to hinder testimony and threatening to kill person from giving testimony.

Reports did not say wheter or not it dealt with the below story involving Diamond from May 2016.

Previous:

An arrest has been made in a shooting on Sunday that sent 24 year-old Desmion Deaundre Diamond, of Rome, to a local hospital. Reports said that investigators were able to track down the shooter, Jeffrey Darshun Elkins, and arrest him on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reports said that the shooting occurred late Sunday night near the corner of North Broad and Callahan Street.

The victim’s sister told police that she heard three gun shots before her brother ran to her and said he needed help.

The victim said that he heard something that sounded like firecrackers before looking down and seeing blood and feeling pain in his side.

According to reports, Ellkins was initially arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Additional charges have since been filed, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless conduct.