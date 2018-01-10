Rome Man Stalks Woman and Steals Her Car

Jonathan Lovell Brown, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he took the keys to a woman’s vehicle and drove off without her permission.

Authorities said that the victim also had a protection order against him, who had also been banned from Northwest Georgia Housing Authority property, where the victim lived.

Reports stated that the theft occurred on News Years Day.

Brown is charged with aggravated stalking, theft by taking, obstruction of law enforcement, criminal trespass, and driving on a suspended license.