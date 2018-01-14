Rome Man Seriously Injured in Wreck, Driver Found DUI

Harkirat Singh, 25 of Cartersville, was jailed in Rome this weekend after reports said caused a wreck and severely injured a young man.

Reports stated that Singh was allegedly drinking at a downtown Rome restaurant and while leaving fled away at a high rate of speed towards South Rome.he

Police said that they followed Singh’s Audi onto Second Avenue and then Broad Street but lost sight of t vehicle as it accelerated to an estimated 70 miles per hour.

However, a short time later the officer noticed that power was out in the 400 block of South Broad Street and assumed the car had crashed. It was then he saw the car, and a passenger who had been ejected.

The passenger was found with numerous broken bones and head trauma.

A second passenger had crawled out of the vehicle and was bleeding from the head. Two other passengers were also injured.

All three and Singh were transported to Floyd Medical Center.

The man laying on the ground was later transported To Erlanger Medical Center.

Singh was treated and then taken to jail on charges of reckless driving, DUI, serious injury by vehicle, eluding police and driving too fast for conditions.