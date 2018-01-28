Rome Man Locks Children outside of Home in Cold

Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he locked three young children out of the home while it was extremely cold outside without substantial clothing.

Police said that the children suffered physical and mental pain.

Reports added that Shedrick also slapped a 24 year-old woman across the face.

The incident occurred at a home on Davis Street.

Shedrick is charged with reckless conduct, simple battery, cruelty to children causing excessive pain, and cruelty to children deprivation of necessary sustenance.