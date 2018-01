David Robert Masters, 26 of Rome, was jailed this week for an incident that occurred at El Zarape on Broad Street last December.

Reports said that Masters “acted in a violent manner towards another person” thus placing them in “reasonable fear of their safety”.

Reports added that Masters appeared to be intoxicated and was using profane and vulgar language toward numerous officers.

Masters is charged with public drunk, disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement.