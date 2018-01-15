Rome Man Holds Women Hostage, Attacks Them

Ashton Thomas Hopper, 28 of Rome, was jailed this week after he allegedly held a woman down and attempted to choke her.

Reports stated that Hooper and a 33 year-old woman got into an argument at a home on Lynn Drive when Hooper damaged multiple items in the home.

Hooper then allegedly struck two victims multiple times causing them to bleed form their head.

Reports said that he then held the two victims against their will inside the home.

That was when police said Hooper held the 33 year-old woman down and began to choke her, causing her to stop breathing.

The alleged acts occurred in front of two children under the age of 10.

Hopper is charged with aggravated assault, two counts false imprisonment, two counts cruelty to children, two counts battery, two countscriminal trespass and probation violation.