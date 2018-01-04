Rome Man Found with Drugs and Guns

Joseph Avery Holliday, 37 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he was found with two guns, one of which (a .9mm pistol) had been reported stolen. Police added that they also found him to be in possession of a bag of marijuana and digital scales.

The drugs and guns were found during the execution of a search warrant at his Couper Street home.

Holliday is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.