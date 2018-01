Lukas Shane Franks, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he stole numerous items from a home on Boxwood Lane.

Reports said that Franks stole three pairs of shoes, a hunting knife, $30 in change, a Eastport backpack, deer camera and a Lumix digital camera.

The items, which were allegedly stolen on January 24th, were valued at $580.

Franks is charged with theft by taking.