Dustin Henry Salmon, 29 of Rome, was arrested at his home on Old Summerville Road after police said he stole numerous items before pawniing them.

Police said that between May 10, 2017 and January 8, 2018 Salmon stole a chainsaw, television, numerous tool sets, leaf blower, and other items from a home on Old Summervile Road.

Salmon is charged with two counts theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.