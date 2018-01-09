Rome Man Charged with Sexual Battery Against a Child

Jaime Dela Cruz Segura, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to pull a 17 year-old girl’s pants down and make contact with her buttocks and hips.

Reports added that Segura also allegedly attempted to strangle a 15 year-old girl before striking her and leaving visible marks to her neck and back. He is then accused of hitting his wife and knocking her to the ground. Reports went on to state that Segura also strangled the same 17 year-old girl that was mentioned above.

Segura is charged with sexual battery against a child, aggravated assault, battery, simple battery, cruelty to children causing physical pain, cruelty to children, sexual battery against a child and disorderly conduct.