Rome Man Charged with Felony Theft of Truck

Brian Keith Compton, 51 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he gave away a stolen truck.

Reports stated that Compton knew that a Ford F150 was stolen when he gave it away without permission of the owner.

Reports added that Compton admitted that he was the last one with the vehicle and would attempt to retrieve, but never did so.

The alleged incident occurred back on January 14th and ocurred at a home on Dellinger Road.

Compton is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property