Rome Man Charged with Disorderly Conduct

James Paul Adams, 57 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he acted in a “tumultuous manner” at Michaels in Rome.
Reports stated that Adams placed the public in “fear of their safety”.
Adams is charged with disorderly conduct.
