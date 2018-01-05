Rome Man Beats and Threatens Woman with Handgun

Albert Kinney Kinnebrew, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said got into a verbal argument with a 21 year-old woman and in the process hitting her in the mouth with a closed fist.

The victim suffered visible injury during the altercation.

Kinnebrew then proceeded to kill the woman with a gun if she did not leave the home.

Reports said that after Kinnebrew got the gun he racked the slide of the handgun and chambered a live round.

Kinnebrew is charged with aggravated assault, battery, and terroristic threats and acts.