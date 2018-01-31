Rome Man Attacks Woman with Night Stand

Troy Fredrick Varnado, 24 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he used a metal night stand to attack a woman.

Reports said that Vernado used the night stand to hit the woman in the face. The attack allegedly caused the woman to suffer a deep cut near her right eye, which required stitches.

Reports went on to add that Varnado also caused physical harm to a 10 year-old child.

The alleged incident occurred last September 11th.

Varnado is charged with aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, and failure to appear.