Jesse Lee Medlock, 23 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he was found with a stolen car.

Reports said that Medlock was pulled over on Burnett Ferry Road and was found to have been driving on a suspended license. Reports added that this made Medlock’s fourth arrest for the offense.

Medlock is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, habitual violator, driving on a suspended license and display of a license plate.