Rome Man Arrested After Not Paying Child Support

Christopher James Minor, 26 of Rome, was jailed this week after he failed to pay his child support.

Reports said that police were called to the BP service station on Shorter Avenue after Minor allegedly tried to steal a 50-cent lighter. Reports added that the clerk asked officer to let him go and only place a ban on him from the store.

However, as police began to run a report on Minor they found that he was wanted for not paying child support. He was tracked down at a room at the Relax Inn.

When police attempted to place him under arrest he allegedly attempted to run away.

Minor is charged with three counts felony obstruction and contempt of superior court for non-payment of child support.