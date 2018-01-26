Rome Man Arrested After Injuring 2 Women while Holding them Against Will

Jesse Willard Brooks, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was accused of injuring two women while holding them against their will at a home on South Avery Road.

Reports said that Brooks hit a 37 year-old woman in the face, resulting in a bruise to her “eyebrow bone” and a chipped tooth. The victim was also allegedly choked by Brooks.

A second victim, a52 year-odl woman, also suffered an injury to her shoulder though an attack by Brooks. Her cellphone was also damaged in the attack.

Authorities added that he then refused to allow the woman to dial 911 for help.

The incident occurred back on January 5th.

Brooks is charged with two counts battery, criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, obstruction of a person making a 911 call, aggravated assault and parole violation.