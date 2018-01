Lamar Rashad Nicholson, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he began to curse in front of two children, ages 3 and 11 years-old.

Police added that Nicholson also “snatched his 3 year-old daughter up violently” from the floor.

Nicholson is charged with two counts disorderly conduct, two counts cruelty to children and simple battery.