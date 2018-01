Peter Louis Sholtes, 62 of Rome, was arrested this week after he alleged used vulgar language at Redmond Hospital.

Reports stated that Sholtes began to yell words such as Godd***”, “fu**”, as well as talking about a gentleman “buttfu*****”.

Sholtes is also accused of grabbing the victim by his arm, and leaving a mark on him. He then allegedly kicked the man in the shin before grabbing him again.

Sholtes is charged with battery and disorderly conduct.