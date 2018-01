Anthony Wayne Massey, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after an altercation with a 43 year-old woman saw him tear her fake fingernails off her finger.

Reports said that Massey attempted to grab the woman’s phone, and in the process twisting it enough to break off the victim’s fake nail. Reports added that the woman’s real nail was also broke in the process.

The incident occurred in front of a 9 year-old child.

Massey is charged with battery and cruelty to children.