Rome Kicks Door to Home Down, Tries to Avoid Police

A Roman man who has been arrested numerous times is back in jail again this week. Tommy James Turner, 31, was jailed when he allegedly kicked down a door to a home and then proceeded to kick a dent into the same victim’s vehicle.

The incident occurred at a home on Drummond Drive.

Reports stated that over $500 in damage was done to the victim’s property.

Turner is charged with felony criminal damage to property, and misdemeanors for shoplifting and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Previous:

James Tommy Turner, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after allegedly nearly striking several pedestrians while driving a vehicle on a suspended license on Worsham Avenue.

Reports added that Turner then proceeded to flee from police following an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, in the process almost hitting a patrol car on Worsham Street at Maple Avenue. Police added that Turner then also almost caused numerous vehicle accidents while driving at a high rate of speed before abandoning his vehicle at 3 E 19th Street.

The incident occurred on September 19t of this year.

Turner is charged with reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement, unregistered vehicle, driving on a suspended license, stop sign violation and fleeing or attempting to elude police.