Rockmart Man Charged with Assaulting Floyd County Police Officer

Torrey Lashawn Hutchins, 39 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Reports said that Hutchins was stopped by police at a road check on Reeceburg Road at Booze Mountain Road back on August 22. During the stop officers said that they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Officers then asked Hutchins to exit the car when he reportedly reached down, jerked the gearshift into drive and fled the scene while the officer was behind the open driver side door.

Reports went on to say that as Hutchins drove away he left the roadway, causing an accident with injuries.

He is charged with assault on a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI. Failure to maintain a lane, too fast for conditions, and a seatbelt violation.