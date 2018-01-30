RHS Governor’s Honors Semifinalists Ready Themselves for the Next Round of Competition

Rome City Schools would like to recognize the semifinalists for 2018 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program. Aaron Bartleson, Aaron Loya, Caroline Young, Meredith Burton, Morgan Thoem, Ryan Ward

and Sophie Sebuh, and Will Stephenson were nominated by their teachers, and then selected from a larger group of their peers by way of an application process. A short essay is also required with the application submission. On January 26, these students completed an interview, hosted by local college professors, that will determine which one of them will move to the next level of competition. Each student selected has shown exceptional work in an individual subject, such as German, Science and Math.

These eight bright and driven students are on the cusp of the next phase in the competition. On February 24, the state level interviews will be held at Berry College in Rome, Ga where these academically gifted youngsters will once again attempt to ace an interview with a panel of college professors.

Assisted by Mrs. Melody Burse, 11th grade counselor at Rome High School, all eight students are hard at work

maintaining GPAs that range from 3.7 to a perfect 4.0. Community involvement, volunteer efforts and

citizenship all have the possibility to tip the scales before the finalists are announced on March 30, 2018.

The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high

school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that

is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with

academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers,

innovators, and leaders.