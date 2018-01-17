Rev. Marvin Ernest Faile, age 86, of Lindale, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 16, 2018, at his residence.

Rev. Faile was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina on September 7, 1931, son of the late Ernest Harvey Faile and the late Willie Euree Hunter Faile. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Faile Talley, by a brother, Bob Faile, and by a sister, Pat Gibson. Rev. Faile faithfully served the Lord as Pastor of 10 different churches during his 60 years of ministry. He was very active in various ministerial organizations in the communities of the churches he pastored and also helped numerous other churches in their time of need. He published two books and was a founder of Roanoke Christian School and WPGT FM in Roanoke Rapids, NC. Rev. Faile was currently a member of the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Virginia Toles Faile, to whom he was married on March 1, 1953; a daughter, Terri Fowlkes and her husband, Earl, Lindale; three sons, Steve Faile and his wife, Betty, Cartersville, David Faile and his wife MaryBeth, Dayton, OH, and Tim Faile and his wife, Amber, Rome; a sister, Margie Points, Lancaster, SC; a brother, Rex Faile and his wife, Bobbie, Lancaster, SC; a son-in-law, Brad Talley, North Carolina; 26 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018, at 3pm at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Dr. Philip May officiating. Interment will follow in the West Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:30 until 2:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Friday at 2:30pm and include: Ben Fowlkes, Joshua Fowlkes, Michael Talley, Conner Faile, Luke Faile, Jacob Faile and Joseph Faile.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.