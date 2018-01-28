Public Invited to Heart of the Community Heart Walk-Cycle-Paddle Event

The Heart of the Community Foundation invites the public to participate in Loving Hearts Move, a community walk-cycle-paddle event held on Saturday, February 17. The free event will start at 9:30 AM at the Town Green. Participants may opt to participate by either walking, cycling or paddling.

2018 Heart of the Community award recipients along with family, friends and supporters will participate in the event. Donations will be accepted at the event where all proceeds will support heart related projects in the Rome community.

Chris Jackson, Heart of the Community Board Member, is helping to coordinate the event. “Loving Hearts Move is a fun way for everyone in the community to show their support for a heart healthy community. Between walking, cycling, and paddling; there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said Jackson.

To kick off the event, “When in Doubt-Dance” team from Elm Street Elementary will help participants warm up before heading to the land and water trails. Additionally, Elm Street Kid’s Enterprises will have products available for sale.

The walk route is 1.5 miles; the bike route is 2 miles and the paddle is 3 miles. All events will start at the Town Green. Participants who want to paddle can reserve canoes or kayaks through CRBI by calling 706-232-2724.

The event is part of a full day of celebrations including the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor, which recognizes individuals who have committed theirservice to support the local community. Everyone who participates in the event is encouraged to tag their photos with #RedmondHOC to show support for the Heart of the Community and their mission to exhibit a servanthood philosophy to Rome and Floyd County.

For questions on the Loving Hearts Move Walk-Cycle-Paddle Event, contact Chris Jackson at cjackson2284@gmail.com.