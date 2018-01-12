Pre K Signups in Floyd County

Floyd County Schools will begin accepting applications for the Georgia Lottery Pre-Kindergarten Program for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year on Monday, January 30th – Friday, February 9th during regular school hours 8 am-3 pm.



Applications may be picked up and returned to the following schools:

Alto Park Elementary

Cave Spring Elementary

Garden Lakes Elementary

Glenwood Primary

Johnson Elementary

McHenry Primary

Model Elementary

Pepperell Primary

Please follow the guidelines below to apply:

1. Families must submit proof of residence (gas, power, or water bill) with applications.

2. You may only submit one application.

3. You should apply in the attendance area in which you reside. All in-district applications will be considered first and out-of-district applications will be considered after all in-district students are served.

4. Child must turn four years old before September 1, 2018.

5. Applications will need to be completed in full, student must be of age, and proof of address must be submitted. After submission, you will be provided with an envelope to stamp and self address for notification of acceptance or regret sometime in March.

Please contact Tina Black with questions at tblack@floydboe.net or 706-234-1031 ext 7186