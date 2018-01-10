Polar Bear Paddle Set For Frigid Saturday

With lows in the 20s predicted for this Saturday, the 2018 edition of Rome’s Polar Bear Paddle on the Etowah River will live up to its name.

The annual six-mile winter adventure from Dixon Landing at Grizzard Park to Heritage Park kicks off with registration at 9 a.m. Saturday at Grizzard Park. Boats will launch at 10 a.m.

Complimentary canoe and kayak rentals are available. Boats can be reserved at www.coosa.org or by calling Coosa River Basin Initiative at 706-232-2724. There is no charge to participate and shuttle service will be provided.

The event is sponsored by CRBI, Keep Rome-Floyd County Beautiful and the Rome-Floyd County ECO River Education Center.

CRBI is a 501c3 non profit organization and member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance. Its mission is to inform and empower citizens to protect, preserve and restore North America’s most biologically diverse river basin.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT JESSE DEMONBREUN-CHAPMAN AT 706-232-2724 OR VIA E-MAIL AT JESSE@COOSA.ORG