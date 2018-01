Andrew Robert Massey, 33 of Plainville, was arrested in Rome this week after he was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine.

Reports said that police found over seven ounces of meth during a traffic stop at Yale Road.

Massey was additionally found with a digital scale and packaging materials.

He is charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, driving without insurance and driving without a license plate.