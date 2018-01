Thomas Edward Lyda II, 25 of Rome, was arrested over the weekend after police said they pulled him over for not wearing a seat belt, and in the process finding methamphetamine.

Reports said that he was taken into custody after it was determined that he was driving without insurance and a search of Lyda led police to the drugs.

The traffic stop was conducted on Morrison Campground Road.

Lyda is charged with possession of meth, driving without insurance and no seat belt.