New Floyd County Sheriff to be Named, Burkhalter Will not Seek Re-election

Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter announced on Wednesdsay that he will not run for re-election in 2020. However, on the same day, current Chief of Operations Tom Caldwell announced his candidacy.
Burkhalter’s run ends after 16 years and four elections.
Caldwell said in a press release, “Transparency in our operations, a more modern and professional sheriff’s office with a strong commitment to community involvement have made the foundation for our successes,” Caldwell said. “My experience over these 13 years as chief of operations gives me the unique insight to understand the critical operations and constitutional duties of this office. I believe this will ensure a smooth transition so that we can continue to improve as an agency and dispense a better delivery of services to the community.”
Caldwell will run as a Republican.
He has worked at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years with 13 as the chief of operations. In 2009, he was the first member of the sheriff’s office to graduate from The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.