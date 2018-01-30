New Deputy Warden of Security Named at Hays State Prison

eorgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier announced the promotion of Jacob Beasley to Deputy Warden of Security at Hays State Prison, effective February 1, 2018. As Deputy Warden, Beasley will be responsible for overseeing 156 staff at the facility housing over 1,800 close security male offenders.

“Beasley has shown valuable leadership abilities,” said Commissioner Dozier. “We look forward to the knowledge he will bring to Hays State Prison.”

Beasley began his career with the Department in 2007 as a Correctional Officer at Rogers State Prison. He was promoted to Sergeant at Rogers State Prison in 2009. In 2012, he was promoted to Lieutenant at Telfair State Prison and then to Unit Manager in 2014. After a brief separation from the department, Beasley returned to Telfair State Prison as a Sergeant and in 2016 was then promoted to Lieutenant. In 2017, he was promoted to Chief of Security at Valdosta State Prison, where he currently serves.

Beasley has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT), Basic Management Training (BMT), and Sergeant’s Academy. He is currently enrolled in the Professional Management Program (PMP).

The GDC has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees.

