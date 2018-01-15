Nellie Mae Young, age 92, of Rome died Saturday evening, January 13, 2018 in a local healthcare facility.

A native of Floyd County, Mrs. Young was born May 27, 1926, daughter of the late Seymour and Emma Jean Trapp She was a housewife whose sole focus was to provide a warm and loving enviroment for those she loved Her hobbies were sewing, cooking, and gardening. She had a servants heart. Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband William Ray Young, a son Roger Steven Young, grandson Brandon Young, her sisters Ruby McDaniel, Nina Comer, and Exie Powell and her brothers Connie Trapp, Ford Trapp, Richard Trapp, Raymond Trapp, Tom Trapp and Sydney “Bo” Trapp.

Survivors include her daughter Kathi Paxton of Rome; grandchildren Jonathan, Joshua, and Jasmine Paxton; great grandchildren Caleb, Elijah, and Isaiah Paxton and Hunter Young. daughter in law Janice Farrer Young and a sister Mary McDaniel.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 PM Tuesday, January 16, 2018 in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue with her daughter Kathi Paxton and Barry Garland officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will recieve friends Tuesday from 12 PM until the service hour. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Craig McDaniel, Troy Trapp, Wayne Comer, Barry Murdock, Dewayne Comer, Wayne Randall, Kevin Randall, and Keith Randall. Honorary pallbearers are Chris McDaniel, Michael Trapp, Ted Goss, and Jody Cochran. Please visit our websitewww.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Nellie Mae Young.