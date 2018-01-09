National Gas Prices Hold Steady

The national gas price average has held steady at $2.49 for nine straight days. Many motorists across the country are seeing more expensive gas prices at most six cents on the week, while prices are cheaper for a select few states: Indiana (-10 cents), Ohio (-7 cents), Michigan (-6 cents), Kentucky (-4 cents), Illinois (-2 cents), Colorado (-1 cent), Montana (-1 cent), New Mexico (-1 cent) and Washington, D.C. (-1 cent).

“On average, gas prices are 12 cents more expensive than a year ago. However, on the week consumer demand for gasoline decreased. If this continues, gas prices will decrease in the weeks ahead,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.

Motorists can find gas for $2.50 or less at 64 percent of gas stations nationwide. The cheapest gas can be found in Missouri ($2.23).

Quick Stats

The nation’s top ten states with the largest monthly changes are: Alaska (-13 cents), New Mexico (-11 cents), Colorado (-10 cents), Illinois (+9 cents), Delaware (+9 cents), Idaho (-9 cents), Michigan (+9 cents), Utah (-8 cents), Wyoming (-8 cents) and Maryland (+7 cents).

The nation’s top ten states with least expensive gasoline are: Missouri ($2.23), Arkansas ($2.24), Oklahoma ($2.25), South Carolina ($2.25), Alabama ($2.25), Texas ($2.25), Mississippi ($2.26), Louisiana ($2.27), Tennessee ($2.28) and Kansas ($2.28).

Motorists in every state except New Mexico are seeing more expensive gas prices on the week, with Alabama (+3 cents) seeing the largest increase. Prices have been increasing since before the holidays, yet still rank among the cheapest in the country with every state under $2.50: Arkansas ($2.24), Oklahoma ($2.25), South Carolina ($2.25), Alabama ($2.25), Texas ($2.25), Mississippi ($2.26), Louisiana ($2.27), New Mexico ($2.34), Georgia ($2.36) and Florida ($2.45).

Compared to one month ago, motorist in the South and Southeast are paying anywhere from four cents more to a one cent less at the pump, with the exception of New Mexico (-11 cents).

Gasoline inventories decreased slightly (199,000 bbl.) and sit just above the 84 million bbl. (for week-ending Dec 29). EIA data cites the regional inventory total as the highest year-end inventory measurements on record for the region.