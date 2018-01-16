National Gas Price Average Jumps Four Cents Alongside an Increase in Consumer Demand

Gas prices jumped four cents on the week landing today’s national average at $2.53. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased 164,000 bbl on the week to register at 8.8 million. The demand measurement is the highest demand for the first EIA report of January since 2011. The demand increase is a contributing factor to this week’s higher pump prices.

“The EIA’s gasoline demand measurement is higher than any week in January last year,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “If demand continues to climb, motorists are likely to see pump prices increase too, paving the way for even more expensive fill-ups. This month’s average is already 19-cents more than last January.”

Motorists in the Great Lakes and Central states are seeing the largest increase in gas prices on the week. Only two states, Alaska (-2 cents) and Rhode Island (-1 cent), in the country carry pump prices that are less than last week’s price.

Quick Stats

The largest weekly changes in the top ten markets are: Kansas (+9 cents), Kentucky (+9 cents), Indiana (+9 cents), Iowa (+9 cents), Michigan (+7 cents), Minnesota (+7 cents), Oklahoma (+7 cents), Missouri (+7 cents), Georgia (+7 cents) and Nebraska (+6 cents).

The nation’s top ten least expensive markets are: Texas ($2.28), Alabama ($2.28), Mississippi ($2.29), Missouri ($2.30), Arkansas ($2.30), South Carolina ($2.30), Oklahoma ($2.32), Arizona ($2.32), Louisiana ($2.33) and Virginia ($2.34).

Gas prices continue to increase for motorists across the South and Southeast. Compared to one month ago, gas prices are as much as 8 to 13 cents more expensive: Georgia (+13 cents), Oklahoma (+12 cents), South Carolina (+12 cents), Florida (+11 cents), Mississippi (+10 cents), Arkansas (+10 cents), Alabama (+10 cents), Louisiana (+9 cents) and Texas (+9 cents). New Mexico is the only state in the region with less expensive gas prices (-6 cents) on the month.

Despite the month-over-month increases, the South and Southeast continue to carry the cheapest gas in the country. This week, Texas ($2.28) leads the region and the country with the least expensive gas price average.

For a second week, gasoline inventories decreased in the region, though this week by a high 2.36 million bbl. Measuring at 81.7 million bbl, inventory levels are 1 to 2 million below January levels the past two years.