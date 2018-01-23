Ms. Ruth Henderson Roach, age 101, of Rome, formerly of Lindale, passed away Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Ms. Roach was born in Dekalb County, AL on January 4, 1917, but spent her formative years in Lindale. She is the daughter of the late George Macon Henderson and the late Rozzie Lee Hamilton Henderson. Ms. Roach was also preceded in death by 4 sisters, Grace Henderson Sisson, Bonnie Henderson Ware, Lila Henderson Callaway Youngblood, and Evelyn Henderson Tillery, and by 4 brothers, Ralph Henderson, Clifford Henderson, Paul Henderson, and Jack Henderson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

Ms. Roach was employed for a number of years with Mead Paper Company while living in Atlanta. Following her move back to Lindale, she was employed with West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Co. until her retirement. She was a long-time member of Lindale UnitedMethodist Church where she was active in the “Prime Timers,” the church choir, the United Methodist Women, and was a member of the Pioneers Sunday School Class.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her nephew, Barry Henderson will officiate. Private interment will follow later in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 2pm until the funeral hour.

Memorials may be made to Lindale United Methodist Church, 3401 Maple Road, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.