Ms. Patricia Kate Graydon Johnson, age 69, of Cave Spring, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018, in a local hospital.

Ms. Johnson was born in Montgomery, AL, on April 12, 1948, daughter of the late William Kendrick Graydon and the late Nellie Opal Faircloth Vandavender. She was a member of State Line Baptist Church where she had served as a Vacation Bible Schoolteacher. She was a former employee with the Floyd County Board of Education.

Survivors include a son, Michael Johnson, and his wife, Kelly, Cave Spring; a daughter, Carol Tucker, and her husband, Daniel, Rome; a brother, Jimmy Myrick, and his wife, Tessie, White City, FL; 2 sisters, Linda Watford, Apalachicola, FL and Shirley Moseley, and her husband, Johnny, Selma, AL; 4 grandchildren, Nataley Johnson, Sarah, Sam, and Ben Tucker; a special niece, Danielle Myrick, White City, FL; special nephew, Rob Myrick, Pensacola, FL.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 4pm at State Line Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Hearne will officiate.

The family will receive friends at State Line Baptist Church on Wednesday from 2pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to State Line Baptist Church, 8536 Blacks Bluff Road, Cave Spring, GA 30124.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.