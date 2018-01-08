Ms. Betty Lois Gilmore, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at her residence.

Ms. Gilmore was born in Rome, Georgia on July 3, 1939, daughter of the late Romie J. Cook and the late Tessie M. Brown Cook. She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy Adams, Sara Carver, Mildred Cook, Mary Beck and Jeanette Collins, and by three brothers, Jim Cook, Irvin Cook and Bobby Cook. Prior to retirement, Ms. Gilmore worked for 18 years for Bekaert Corporation. She was a member of the Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Hawkins and her husband, William, Rome; a son, John Kendrick and his wife, Kimsey, Rome; a sister, Ruby J. Cox, Newland, NC; two brothers, Ricky Cook, Cedartown, and Romie Franklin Cook, Cedartown; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Reginald Campbell officiating. Private interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 1pm until 2:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

